WaPo proves most dangerous cities are Democrat with a headline saying they aren’t

The Washington Post posted an article titled, ‘Trump keeps claiming that the most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats. They aren’t.’ Then the analyst Mr. Bump proved that only most of them are Democrat. They should be penalized by social media for lying.

Out of 19 of the most dangerous cities, only one was Republican. Two were Independents. Mayor Goodman who succeeded her husband after he was term-limited for 12 years, was registered as a Democrat but changed in 2009 to help her win on a so-called non-partisan ticket. Her program is strictly Democratic.

Then there is the San Antonio Mayor Nierenberg, who is an Independent identifying as a progressive. His policies are Democratic.

When they go to the forty most dangerous cities, four are non-Democrat and the author thinks that’s great and proves the President is inaccurate. The other Independent we didn’t mention is the Mayor of Springfield. He was an aide to RINO Roy Blount and ran for the Democrat Council seat and won. Now he’s and Independent mayor who leans Democratic.

The crazy article sticks to the clickbait headline as if they made a fool of the President.

WaPo met with mockery:

WashPo: “Trump keeps claiming that the most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats. They aren’t.”

So why do you then publish two graphs showing that, overwhelmingly, they are?

Bizarre. https://t.co/JdW07GkZhV — Andrew Neil (@afneil) June 27, 2020

How ironic that Washington Posts byline is “Democracy Dies In Darkness”. Then lie to their readers and try to keep them in the dark. Here is their own graph. Which clearly shows Democrat run cities have the most violence. pic.twitter.com/EnkCtO9BlL — Gary Stevens (@GEStevens67) June 28, 2020

This is amazing. They show graphs that completely destroy the argument they tried to make. — Send in the Psychos (@Crimson__Edge) June 27, 2020