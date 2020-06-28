Flashback! Watch Biden discuss flag desecration & some people as ‘security risks’

Presidential candidate Joe Biden was never normal and we have one clip that points to that.

In June 1990, Joe Biden argued against a constitutional flag desecration Amendment, arguing it would allow the Senate to criminalize “homosexual activity” being performed on the flag.

Uh, okay, that’s one way to look at it, although almost no one in the world would.

Did he have a lot of friends who fornicated on flags?

He’s still odd today:

Today Joe Biden appeared at a #PRIDE2020 event. Last year, he bizarrely asked Anderson Cooper if he remembered “gay bath houses” with “around the clock sex.” pic.twitter.com/ePachR7DiJ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2020

HIS ATTITUDE ON GAYS WAS STUNNING

We have heard about his sketchy past on civil rights for Black people but his lack of regard for civil rights didn’t stop there. Joe Biden Viewed Gays in Government as ‘Security Risks.’ He made the comment in 1973 comment as gay rights activists pushed to reverse the ban against holding government jobs.

The Free Beacon reported:

“Former vice president Joe Biden once told a group of constituents in Delaware he viewed homosexuals working for the federal government as “security risks,” according to an archived local news report dug up by the Washington Free Beacon.

Biden has positioned himself as an advocate for gay rights since leaving the White House. Last year, his foundation launched the “As You Are” program to promote acceptance of members of the LGBTQ community and fight against their discrimination.

In his first year as a U.S. senator, however, Biden appeared unwilling to accept members of the gay community as federal employees.”

While Biden likes to take credit for coming out for gay marriage before his boss, President Obama, the Free Beacon quotes former Ambassador and Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, himself a gay man, who says this about President Trump, Jeffrey Lord writes:

“‘For more than four decades, Joe Biden walked lockstep with the political establishment to marginalize the LGBT community until it was politically expedient – at which point he tried to pretend he was a leader on equality,’ Ric Grenell, former U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence (DNI) under Trump, told Fox News.

Grenell added: ‘President Trump has done more to advance the rights of gays and lesbians in three years than Joe Biden did in 40 plus years in Washington.’”

The reason it matters is that Joe Biden has switched his viewpoints a full 180 over the years, especially now that he is somewhat senile. As a result, we can expect that he can and will be led down any path by the far-left advisers surrounding him.

He has already promised free healthcare to any person coming here illegally. He is going to have Beto take our guns and will put AOC on his climate committee. He has Bernie people on his economic committee and wants to give cabinet positions to the furthest left Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren.