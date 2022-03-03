Brit Hume Says the Democrat Party Is Now Left of the Left

Brit Hume, Fox News’s senior political analyst, said the Democrat Party now is the left of the left. In other words, they’re socialists and communists.

Hume is establishment and even he sees it. Yet, the radicals will deny it while spewing hard-left ideology and promising authoritarianism.

Ironically, they will claim Republicans are what they actually are — authoritarians.

Watch:

For some reason, Democrats think they have to give a response to their own President’s State of the Union. This year, the honor went to a communist who calls herself a progressive and appears to hate the United States.

Her speech was typical hard left. She wants to give everything away for free.

This is the woman who has trouble naming a crime worthy of imprisonment. She’s a racist who sees white supremacists in her coffee in the morning when she gets up. Tlaib is an anti-Semite who calls for revolution.

Her claim to fame was breaking into Republican meetings and conferences screaming and insulting them.

Watch:

xx

Related