WOW! VA Tech Woman Says Her Finals Spot Was Stolen by Lia Thomas

Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy spoke out about bio male Lia Thomas stealing swimming spots in the NCAA. She is probably the first woman to have the courage.

Ms. Gyorgy said her finals spot was stolen from her by Lia Thomas because of “the NCAA’s decision to let someone who is not a biological female to compete.”

I’m writing this letter right now in hopes that the NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future. It doesn’t promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA.

I know you could say I had the opportunity to swim faster and make the top 16, but this situation makes it a bit different and I can’t help but be angry or sad. It hurts me, my ear, and other women in the pool.

One spot was taken away from the girl who got 9th in the 500 free and didn’t make it back to the A final preventing her from being an All-American. Every event that transgender athletes competed in was one spot taken away from biological females throughout the meet.

I ask that the NCAA takes time to think about all the other biological women in swimming, try to think how they would feel if they would be in our shoes. Make the right changes for our sport and for a better future in swimming.

Lia Thomas is a large, muscular man who couldn’t compete as a male. He has his genitals intact and said he is attracted to women.

Now, he’s winning the championships and setting records. The problem is he is a man. Just because he says he is a woman, doesn’t make it so.

In another case, Babylon Bee was suspended from Twitter for “hate speech.” Seth Dillon posted a parody of a man, Rachel Levine, winning ‘woman of the year.

Is it hate speech?

Perhaps the speaker was talking about Reka in this clip:

Virginia Tech swimmer competing in this year’s NCAA championship details how her teammate was brought to tears after her place in the finals was taken by Lia Thomas: pic.twitter.com/mow56mVp1W — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022

