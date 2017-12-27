NYC’s Comrade Bill De Blasio Compares Himself to Mahatma Gandhi

Politico asked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio about some of his failures on the hard-left Progressive front in an “Off the Record podcast Tuesday.

He has been trying to spread his views nationwide but it hasn’t worked out as he hoped.

De Blasio didn’t like the question and claimed it’s “banal and simplistic” to expect him to fail at taking his Progressive message national.

“I want to talk to anyone who thinks that and tell them they need to start thinking more. I mean, give me a break. So every time someone tries something and it doesn’t work, it invalidates anything else they might do going forward? Tell Thomas Edison that, and Henry Ford, tell Mahatma Gandhi. How many people fell on their faces along the way trying things, experimenting with things, had setbacks? There’s no leader who hasn’t had setbacks.”

So, he’s like Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and Mahatma Gandhi?

He caught himself and took it back right away, saying he didn’t mean to imply he was like those people. That’s good because he’s not.

The mayor, who wants to be President without admitting it, then lashed out at his former comrade, Hillary Clinton who he begged for work last year.

“I was telling [the Clinton campaign] they needed to have a clear progressive populist message, and they had to believe it. If they had, they would have won. I stand by it,” he said. “I was right!”

If she had, she would have been Bernie Sanders.

All he does and says is geared for 2020. He wants to be our second Marxist President.