NYPD Continue to Flee the Pro-Criminal Democrat City

The exodus of police from the NYPD, New York’s Finest, has become a stampede according to the union president Patrick Lynch.

The mob found another way to defund the police through Mayor Adams and Soros DA Bragg. Their pro-crime, anti-police tactics are destroying one of the finest police departments in the country.

In June alone, 523 cops arranged to leave the force, with 123 of those officers resigning.

Of the total number of cops exiting, 400 are retiring, according to a police source.

To date, 2,119 cops have left the job in 2022, with 1,472 retiring and 647 resigning, a 38% spike over the previous record of 1,535 for the first six months of 2020, the attrition numbers show.

“The exodus has become a stampede. We’re not only losing experienced veterans. We’re also losing cops in the prime of their careers who are taking their talents elsewhere,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.

“The NYPD cannot continue papering over this staffing crisis with more and more over time. That will drive even more cops to pursue other opportunities where they can make more money and have a better quality of life,” he added.

The NYPD Pension Section today. NYPD members are leaving in droves. I’ve been to this office about 2 dozen times and have never seen more than 2-3 people waiting. pic.twitter.com/f35uet8KaO — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) June 30, 2022

The hard left radicals and fools running New York City into the ground are pro-criminal and anti-police.

On Saturday's "Wake Up America," @MichaelGrimmNY criticizes the Democrats for the crime rate surge in New York City. "What they did was demoralize and demonize our police force."@CarlHigbie pic.twitter.com/EyJ1TP7Ckw — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 2, 2022

Now the Justice Department will pull one of their scams to completely transform the police department.

Justice Department Announces Investigation Of New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Division Comprehensive Review of Policies, Procedures and Training, Including SVD’s Investigations of Sexual Assault Crimes and Treatment of Survivors https://t.co/FgJ7OxAr7z — DOJ Civil Rights (@CivilRights) June 30, 2022

