The Parents of the Highland Park Killer – Guns, Exorcisms and Spirit Cats

The parents of the Highland Park killer, are under scrutiny as their son faces 7 first-degree murder charges.

The father of the Highland Park killer, Robert Crimo II, 58, in wake of the July 4 massacre, revealed a chilling conversation he had with Robert just hours before.

Speaking to the New York Post, he said he discussed the mass shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022, with his son.

Crimo II recalled his son Robert saying of the gunman: “Yeah, that guy is an idiot.

THE MOTHER WAS A PROBLEM

The school coach said the mother was a problem, getting into fights, and acting as if her kids were a nuisance.

The mom seemed unstable while the father was well liked in the community, locals told Fox News Digital.

At the time of the shooting, the younger Crimo was living with his father and uncle at a home in nearby Highwood. Neighbors said Pesina still lived in the Highland Park home, which had become an eyesore in the upscale suburb, Fox News reports.

Fighting With Swat

The Highland Park confessed killer’s mother angrily confronted a SWAT team in the aftermath of the July 4th mass shooting.

Video obtained by CBS News shows Denise Pesina shouting and gesturing at officers in McDaniels Avenue, Highland Park, on Monday, as a massive manhunt was underway for her son.

It’s unclear what the confrontation was about, but the network reported that Ms. Pesina was in contact with police over for several hours after the Independence Day parade shooting.

While police assembled and waited for a search warrant, Denise Pesina accosted police and walked back and forth down her street in front of her home. She pointed to the helicopter and police equipment while screaming.

She sauntered off, swinging around, gesturing she’d take off her clothes. At one point, she exposed her bare breast to SWAT who looked away, the Arlington Cardinal News reported,

WATCH:

EXORCISMS AND SPIRIT CATS

His parents saw him rapidly go from this to this. They called the police on him after he threatened them with knives. And the father still co-signed for his gun.

The mother called herself “a holistic wellness practitioner” with a “specialty of entity displacement clearing when I pull out entities from the human body. Aka as spirit clearing/releasement therapy and in much more extreme cases: exorcism.”

In this clip, she claims to have two cats, one is a spirit cat on her shoulder.

A UPS STORE LOCKED DOWN

A business owned by Ms. Pesina had a mailbox at a UPS Store just a few blocks from where Monday’s shooting was carried out.

Police have placed the UPS Store under seal, and nobody has been able to enter the store since Monday, CBS News reported.

THE PARENTS LAWYERED UP

Ms. Pesina and the suspect’s father Bob Crimo Sr have retained high-profile Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg.

Mr. Greenberg said on Wednesday the parents were being unfairly blamed over their son obtaining the high-powered assault rifle used in Monday’s deadly attack, Yahoo News quoted him as saying.

“The ‘system’ is trying to make this about parenting,” Mr. Greenberg said on Wednesday.

“The bigger question, that must be answered and resolved, is why are military-grade assault weapons available for anyone to purchase?”

They weren’t military grade. He’s trying to divert.

The father allegedly signed for his son to accrue weapons after two serious incidents after two violent and suicidal episodes.

The son had at least one banned gun and was never red-flagged. The laws didn’t work.

THE RED FLAGS

The parents said there were no red flags but there were at least two, IB Times reports.

The first interaction happened in April 2019 when police were called to their home after Robert Crimo threatened to commit suicide. Police said that officers met Robert Crimo but the matter was resolved amicably by mental health specialists.

The second interaction happened in September 2019, when police again questioned him after concerned family members reported to police that he had made death threats to his relative saying he would “kill everyone” in his family.

At that time police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from Crimo’s home. However, he was not arrested and left as police said there were no reasons to arrest him then.

