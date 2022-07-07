AG Garland Packs Immigration Courts with Far Left Amnesty Judges

As DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas betrays the nation with open borders policies, DOJ Attorney General Merrick Garland is firing Trump-appointed immigration judges and packing the immigration courts with far-left amnesty judges.

The Washington Times reported this first in late June. At least a half-dozen judges hired during the Trump years are axed so far, including two this month in Arlington, Virginia.

They are part of a massive upheaval in the Executive Office of Immigration Review. It has seen four of its top officials pushed out of their jobs.

PACKING THE COURTS WITH THE FAR LEFT

“It’s an attempt to weaponize the courts along ideological lines,” said Matthew J. O’Brien, one of the two judges ousted from Arlington, Virginia. “It’s court packing on steroids. It’s court packing by deletion and then addition because they’re getting rid of judges and they’re replacing them with people who meet their ideological framework.”

Democrats are destroying the concept of a fair and equal justice system.

GOP SENT A LETTER

Biden and AG Garland’s actions led to a dozen DOJ representatives sending a letter to Garland.

“Your department is unfairly terminating Trump-appointed immigration judges amid a historic border crisis and rapidly growing immigration case backlog,” according to the letter led by Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

“Your department claims that ‘decisions related to career civil service employees, including immigration judges, are based solely on performance, and the administration they were hired by plays no role in decision-making.’ But it appears to us your department’s motives are nefarious,” the letter stated.

Garland will continue to ignore the letter.

Judge Mathew O’brian was on FOX News where he discussed the situation. The Garland judges are dismissing cases and just letting the invaders into the country.

Garland also refused to stop the intimidation and threats against Supreme Court Justices.

Dear @HouseGOP: Attorney General Merrick Garland is a former federal judge. Yet he’s allowed this conspiracy to obstruct justice, by giving amnesty to leftwing radicals terrorizing federal judges and their families at their homes over a pending case. So impeach him in January. https://t.co/DYgcSp5STs pic.twitter.com/znoOARLGpl — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 8, 2022

