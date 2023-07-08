NYPD Exodus Continues – No One Has Their Backs

New York City Police are still leaving their jobs in historic numbers. Some are leaving their pensions on the table. From what we’ve seen, it’s because the city is too dangerous and no one has their back. They can’t do their jobs, are burdened with unnecessary paperwork, and crimes are not prosecuted.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stepped down, with many of her officers beating her out the door.

Sewell is very good at her job but could never deal with the mostly communist City Council and the obnoxious public advocate Jumaane Williams. Former councilman, now public advocate, Jumaane Williams wants the police to do even more paperwork.

Jumaane is pushing a bill — Intro. 586-A — that would require officers to file a report on all low-level “police-civilian investigative encounters.” These are instances where the person the police officer is engaging is not considered a suspect or being stopped, questioned, and frisked.

“They want to bury officers under unnecessary paperwork that will create a further rift between the community and the police,” he said. He added that the public might not want to cooperate as freely in, say, a missing child call because now it has to be documented.

“Jumaane Williams lives in an ivory tower behind locked gates and fences while he advocates for fewer cops to work in the communities that need them the most,” said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

These areas are where the crime is, but this man won’t acknowledge it because they are black areas. Meanwhile, he cares nothing for the black victims of the black criminals in these areas.

POLICE ARE GETTING OUT

Through June, 648 officers quit before retiring. That’s up 22% from 2021 and 87% from 2020.

They are suffering from “voluntary quits” and recruitment problems. They are 1,200 short so far, the police union said.

That should serve as a warning, but it won’t. This is a city now in the hands of hardcore leftists who care about criminals but care nothing for victims or the law enforcement officers who protect the city.

