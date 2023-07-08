Woke Archbishop of York Has Problems with the Lord’s Prayer

The archbishop of York thinks the words of the Lord’s Prayer, recited by Christians all over the world for 2,000 years, may be “problematic.” It has patriarchal connotations.

In his opening address to a meeting of the Church of England’s ruling body, the General Synod, Stephen Cottrell dwelt on the words “Our Father.”

“I know the word ‘father’ is problematic for those whose experience of earthly fathers has been destructive and abusive, and for all of us who have labored rather too much from an oppressively patriarchal grip on life,” Cottrell said in his address.

This is ridiculous.

Canon Dr. Chris Sugden, chair of the conservative Anglican Mainstream group, pointed out that in the Bible Jesus urged people to pray to “our father”.

He said: “Is the archbishop of York saying Jesus was wrong, or that Jesus was not pastorally aware? It seems to be emblematic of the approach of some church leaders to take their cues from culture rather than scripture.”

Cottrell isn’t just anyone. He’s the second-most senior bishop of the church and the most senior in northern England, where he serves as the leader of 12 dioceses. Alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Cottrell is a leading spokesperson for the Church of England.

The Female Reverend Objects

Rev Christina Rees, who campaigned for female bishops, said Cottrell had “put his finger on an issue that’s a really live issue for Christians and has been for many years.”

She added: “The big question is, do we really believe that God believes that male human beings bear his image more fully and accurately than women? The answer is absolutely not.”

They might stop referring to God as “he,” and they launched a commission on gendered language.

All of a sudden, they decided we all agree God is not man or woman.

Who cares? It’s the generic “he.”

Communism has infiltrated the Church of England.

