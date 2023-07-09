Tech Problems at Independent Sentinel

We tried a news program that made it hard to share photos on social media. That was removed.

We also discovered that our hosting provider often blocks people with VPNs from even looking at our site. They either have to fix that, or we’ll move.

We are working on it but wanted to let you know since it is killing readership.

Thank you for your patience.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
54 minutes ago

Hang in there. You’re one of the few honest sites on the internet.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 minute ago
lalasayswhat

I would give you a 100 thumbs up if I could.

This site is very honest, has high quality information.

Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Is this related to Twitter access. I, for one, can no longer view anyone on Twitter.

M Dowling
M Dowling
6 minutes ago
Greg

I think it was just the new plugin. I wonder why you can’t view anyone

Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

This is sent with a Private browser with Tor.

Greg

mike acker
mike acker
1 hour ago

blocking access to selected sites ? an ISP is a corporation; they can write their own use policy . this is why we need to get the ‘Net reclassified as a Public Utility under FCC rules ( rather than as an “information service” ) . this issue is probably for SCOTUS to decide

