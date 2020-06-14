NYPD Lt. who politicized policing protests/riots apologized to his colleagues

An NYPD lieutenant apologized to colleagues for kneeling during the protests/riots. He politicized the NYPD doing so and he’s kneeling at the behest of the self-described neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter organization who partner with Antifa. It originated with Colin Kaepernick who took the first knee to show his contempt for the police.

Nearly 300 NYPD police alone were injured during the riots/protests, the NY Post reported on June 7.

HE SENT AN APOLOGETIC EMAIL

In an email obtained by NBC New York, Lt. Robert Cattani of the Midtown South Precinct on June 3 apologized to his colleagues, saying he had trouble sleeping since he “made a horrible decision to give into a crowd of protesters demands and kneeled alongside several other officers.”

“The cop in me wants to kick my own a–,” he wrote.

Cattani was among at least four officers who submitted to demonstrators’ chants of “NYPD take a knee” during a May 31 protest in Lower Manhattan, according to the New York Post, which first reported the email.

The police lieutenant told his colleagues in the email that he had trouble sleeping after he “made a horrible decision to give into a crowd of protesters demands and kneeled alongside several other officers.”

It was about appeasement

In his email, Cattani said he knelt to appease protesters.

“The conditions prior to the decision to take a knee were very difficult as we were put center stage with the entire crowd chanting,” he wrote.

“I know I made the wrong decision,” he added. “We didn’t know how the protesters would have reacted if we didn’t and were attempting to reduce any extra violence.”

He said he thought that by kneeling, maybe “one protester/rioter who saw it would later think twice about fighting or hurting a cop.”

Cattani said he spent the first part of his career working to build a reputation as a good cop and that he “threw that all in the garbage” on May 31.

“I know that it was wrong and something I will be shamed and humiliated about for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

He isn’t the only cop who knelt but he is could be the only one who apologized.

Kneel before God, not man. If you don’t believe in God, stay on your feet.