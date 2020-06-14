Poll suggests truckers won’t deliver to cities that defund police

A new poll suggests truckers won’t deliver to cities that defund the police. That sounds like a good idea. It won’t be safe. They could end up like Reginald Denny during the LA Riots in 1992. All he did was commit the crime of being white while driving a truck.

Truckers are promising to bring freight deliveries to a screeching halt in any city that cuts or disbands its police department, a new poll shows.

Three out of four long-haul drivers told CDL News, a website for the commercial trucking industry, that they would fear for their personal safety if a city slashed its number of cops in response to the demonstrations nationwide against police brutality.

Trucking ranks consistently as one of the most dangerous jobs nationwide, labor statistics show. In 2018, the occupation topped the list, followed by construction workers, farmers and ranchers, groundkeepers, and miscellaneous agricultural employees.

THEY DON’T WANT TO END UP LIKE REGINALD DENNY

For those who don’t know about the LA Riots of 1992, 58 people died, and many more were gravely injured, including a man called Reginald Denny.

Denny was a truck driver who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and he was the wrong color.

Because of his race, Denny was pulled from his truck and smashed in the head with a cinder block until he sustained brain damage. It was a hate crime if there ever was one.

It all happened on videotape, a helicopter caught it, and it happened in Maxine Waters’ city. But she did not denounce the attack. On the contrary, she all but endorsed the attack.

The leader of the mob that nearly murdered Reginald Denny was called Damien Williams. Maxine Waters helped him at the time and made excuses for him. Williams went on to kill a man and is serving a 46-year sentence.

Mr. Denny still suffers from serious brain damage, seriously affecting his ability to do anything, much less work.

The raw footage of Mr. Denny’s beating: