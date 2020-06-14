President won’t watch NFL or soccer if players kneel during the Anthem

President Trump is setting the tone and sticking to his beliefs instead of responding to the bullying of the hard-left who want to get rid of the Anthem in sports.

If the players have issues with the police or oppression and want to kneel, they can do it any time during the game. They don’t have to insult our flag.

Many of these players have reasonable concerns and probably don’t see it as dissing the flag. They’re young and who knows what they’ve been taught. However, it is an insult to the flag and what it represents.

Last week, the U.S. Soccer Federation responded to pressure and said it dropped its requirement that players stand during the Anthem. They claim the policy was wrong and detracted from the [neo-Marxist] Black Lives Matter movement.

We have outliers like Megan Rapinoe in soccer and Colin Kaepernick, formerly of the NFL, who have the entire country bowing to their will while 100 million people are offended.

Kaepernick, who has worn Castro t-shirts and cops as pigs socks, said in 2016 that the flag represents “a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” So, he is admitting he is insulting the flag and what it stands for. He also established a Marxist day camp for kids. This man is insulting every person of color who fought for that flag.

The President wrote late on Saturday in a report to Rep. Matt Gaetz, “I won’t be watching much anymore,” as he criticized the soccer decision.

“And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching,” he stated.

NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, said this month that he made mistakes not listening to the players. Mind you, white people can hardly get into the sport and longer. And these young men make millions of dollars because this is a great country. People watching football are not rooting for or against them because they are black.

Stop mainstreaming Black Lives Matter, a violent Soros-funded Marxist group. Speak up, don’t march with them, call them out.