NYPD officer explains with humor how the new policing works (video)

While the rapidly increasing crime rate in New York City isn’t funny, this is…

Although this is hysterical this officer has done a great job of explaining how DUMB the new laws passed by City Council are. Speaker Corey Johnson should step down. He & DeBlasio OWN the stupidity & great job by this officer community policing skills @CoreyinNYC @NYCMayor https://t.co/40QhRFxlt8 — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 6, 2020

THE TERRIBLE TRUTH

Sixty-nine people were shot in Chicago this weekend and 17 were killed. New York City was once just like that, but Mayor Rudy Giuliani cleaned up the city with actual police enforcement. New York City is now moving away from enforcement. It’s beginning to show.

Over the last seven days, shootings in NYC skyrocketed by 142% compared with the same time period in 2019, from just 26 last year to 63 in 2020, according to NYPD data obtained by NBC News.

This marks the 3rd week in a row shootings have doubled. July 4th ended in a bloodbath across the city with 6 killed and 42 shot in one night.

The New York City Police Department reports that 42 people were shot since 12 a.m. Sunday morning and at least six of those victims died from their injuries.

A spokesperson for the department said those shootings occurred within a 15-hour period, NBC reported.

Unions representing officers in the department pointed blame toward Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson for creating what the unions called an “unacceptable environment.”

That’s an obvious fact.

De Blasio’s busy painting murals and can’t be bothered looking into facts:

After DeBlasio finishes painting the street in front of the Trump Tower the City of New York will paint all commercial Trucks to reiterate the accomplishments of Mayor DeBlasio. @NYCMayor @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @RealCandaceO @CoreyinNYC pic.twitter.com/tM3n2BGt2c — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 6, 2020

THE MONEY NEEDS TO BE WASTED, NOT SPENT ON POLICE

His wife lost $1 billion over a program that never materialized and no one knows what happened to the money. Now de Blasio’s taking a billion from the police. It’s so bizarre here in NYC.

This dramatic upturn in violence across the five Boroughs comes right at a time when de Blasio and City Council members reached an agreement to drastically slash the NYPD budget.

NBC reported late last week that the surge in gun violence impacts those of all ages, including an 11-year-old boy on his porch. Nine were shot in a 24-hour span ending Wednesday.

The week prior, June 21-27, shootings recorded by police increased by 127% from 2019 to 2020. And the week before that, June 14-20, there were 55 shootings in 2020 compared to just 12 the same week in 2019, NYPD data shows that is a 358% increase. A total of 74 people were wounded in the 55 shootings with at least 19 of them injured in a single day.

But, hey, the murals…