NYPD officer tells Will Cain, the NYPD “job is dead,” NYC is ruined

Morale is low in the New York Police Department and in Democrat-run cities across the nation as pressure mounts to defund police departments, an NYPD officer said Saturday.

Will Cain, who recently joined Fox News after leaving ESPN, interviewed a New York City police officer whose voice and appearance were disguised so he could speak freely.

The officer, opened up to Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain about the terrible reality faced by cops today, prompting some to quit or retire. THE JOB IS DEAD “The term for the NYPD that is going around in every command in the city is ‘the job is dead.’ You would be crazy to take this job at this day and age,” the officer said. “When I became a police officer many years ago, I never thought that I would have to put this uniform on and be looked at as the enemy and to be hated,” he said. “And it’s not fair because we sacrifice ourselves every day. No matter what your skin color is, it’s sad. In my tenure here at NYPD, I can never ever imagine that it would be this bad, as far as not being supported.” President Trump “absolutely supports” law enforcement, the officer said, adding that he is convinced Biden-Harris “would not support us.” “People who allow these protesters to talk about how they want to defund the police department, we’re there to make sure that nothing happens to them, but they are the ones saying that they want us dead,” he said. He added that New York City is ruined and it’s the fault of the Democrats.

“[De Blasio] does not care about the police. He doesn’t care about Black lives. You know, he is more concerned with painting murals,” he said, citing the rising crime rate.

The NYPD says shootings are up 80% from this time next year.

He said he used to vote Democrat, but he’s now a Republican.

Watch the clip:

More of the interview:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com