NYPD Sent Into Hamilton Hall to Take the Hamas Contingent Away

Fifty-eight universities are now hosting encampments of radical pro-Hamas spoiled brats. Columbia was the first hit with a wave of radical youth. After putting up with them for nearly a week, they’ve had enough.

Police entered Hamilton Hall through a window. They had to use tear gas on the good-for-nothing Marxists.

The police declared a riot after it became very violent

UPDATE: Columbia University dorms are on lockdown due to the ongoing civil unrest caused by riots breaking out. https://t.co/ysSoH2i6Py — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) May 1, 2024

The brats ran for the hills when the police entered the building. So much for their revolution.

students scatter as NYPD enter campus. pic.twitter.com/57TNtaBp2h — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 1, 2024

Here comes the NYPD!

NYPD riot police entering Columbia Hamas University now pic.twitter.com/6iRVrwXHLm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2024

Earlier in the day, a ridiculous Ph.D. student, Ms. Slutzky, demanded the university send in food so these privileged rich kids wouldn’t starve after they violently broke into Hamilton Hall.

The Columbia student revolutionaries are demanding humanitarian aid, i. e. Uber eats:

“Do you want students to die of starvation or dehydration or get severely ill even if they disagree with you? If the answer is no you should allow basic humanitarian aid.”pic.twitter.com/sg4AG8F6AC — Daniel Kotzin (@DanielKotzin) April 30, 2024

She’s a useful idiot—an airhead Marxist.

Here she is in 2021:

Columbia PhD student and Hamilton Hall occupier Johanna King-Slutsky speaking out in 2021 about being “part of the broader labor movement” during the 2nd graduate student workers strike that year. She claimed she was a “lamb being raised for the slaughter.” pic.twitter.com/vC9Cn8XRcv — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 1, 2024

