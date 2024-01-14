NY’s Dem Controlled Parole Board Releasing Another Killer: the “Butcher of Bellerose”

“The Butcher of Bellerose,” a two-time killer who slaughtered a 4-year-old Queens girl when he was just 16 — and then murdered a teenager after he was released from prison — will back on the street soon.

The Democrat run NYS parole board just gave the OK to spring Vincent DeRosa, 72, who served 35 years of a maximum lifetime prison sentence for killing 18-year-old Finnish exchange student Tomi Uuttu.

Fifteen years earlier he had lured his neighbor, little Theresa Riccio, from her stoop, slaughtered her, and stuffed her in a suitcase, after which he actually joined the city wide search for the missing child. Theresa’s body was found in the attic of DeRosa’s mother’s home in Woodhaven in May 1968, eleven days after her disappearance.

The Riccio family is horrified.

Her brother Anthony said, “I’m shocked. They (parole board) didn’t send me a letter or anything.” He continued, “I’m heartbroken. My sister was found in a suitcase in an attic with her legs broken, with her neck broken.” The little girl had a rag stuffed down her throat to stop her from screaming.

When detectives finally quizzed the 16 year old DeRosa he confessed: “She’s in the f–king attic.”

He served 7 years and was released in 1975. Eight years later Uuttu disappeared after a spending a night drinking with DeRosa. Retired prosecutor Harry Nussdorf recalled the Finish student’s body was discovered when DeRosa’s “brother John is digging in the backyard, he finds the skeletal remains of the deceased,”

He is the Butcher of Bellerose,” Nussdorf declared in the courtroom. “This was a grisly and ghoulish murder. This case calls out for justice.”

It was DeRosa’s second bite at the depraved apple and now, even with the Riccio family writing every two years to the Parole Board asking that DeRosa remain behind bars, he’s being sprung.

Last week we read about a cop killer walking, raising that staggering number released since 2017, to an almost unbelievable 38!

Now we have this horrific miscarriage of justice; allowing someone convicted of two absolutely monstrous, soulless crimes to walk free.

The NYS Parole Board is the Frankenstein creation of Governor’s Cuomo, Hochul, and their criminal coddling fellow Democrats bent on ruining the state.

They all need to go.

