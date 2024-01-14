James Woods Drops a Line on Drilling Into a Icelandic Volcano

The project, which would be a scientific first if successful, would see boreholes drilled about 1.3 miles through the earth’s crust at a volcano known as Krafla.

The project, which would be a scientific first if successful, would see boreholes drilled about 1.3 miles down through the earth’s crust at Krafla, located northeast of Iceland.

Jesse Watters spoke with one volcano lava chaser here.

There are over 200 volcanos in Iceland, and Iceland is the leader in geothermal energy.

I think drilling into a volcano and capturing the energy is a great idea. Why not use the energy? I wouldn’t want Bill Gates doing it, but knowledgeable scientists, why not? There is so much energy there.

James Woods takes a different approach and comments in his customarily clever way:

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/1gskiHhT6z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 13, 2024

A new fissure just opened in Gindavik, Iceland, and it’s spreading.

First damaged building in Grindavik. It looks like the windows “blowing” out…. The greenhouse is still standing. Video via: @mondoterremoti #Grindavik #Iceland pic.twitter.com/XN8QAAOrJt — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) January 14, 2024

BREAKING: A new volcanic fissure has opened up on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula just a few minutes ago. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/4yPZ98oQs5 — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 14, 2024

#BREAKING: A new volcano fissure has opened up a few hundred feet next to the town of Grindavík #Grindavík | #Iceland Currently, a new volcano fissure has opened up a few hundred feet from the town of Grindavík, following the main eruption around 8 am Iceland time this… pic.twitter.com/j7kBLzYzks — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 14, 2024

