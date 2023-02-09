NY’s Mayor Blames Woke for Latinos, Asians Leaving the Party

This is very encouraging! New York Mayor Eric Adams is fairly far left, but even he has had enough. He believes Latinos and Asians are leaving the party because of the WOKES. Leftist fake news “Morning Joe’s” leftist co-host Joe Scarborough asked Adams if there’s “a disconnect between working-class voters, who should be aligned with Democrats economically, and party leaders.”

Adams said, “There was. And you look at the numbers: There’s a hemorrhaging of our Latino community, our AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islander] communities, that’s leaving the traditional Democratic base.”

The mayor said the exodus began “because we’ve allowed the loudest and those who consider themselves to be ‘woke’” to set the Democratic agenda.

“The Squad” and Nancy Pelosi come to mind with Chuck Schumer right behind.

“Some of us never went to sleep and we hear and speak directly to people,” he said. “And I think the party is now understanding that we have to speak at those issues that are important: Jobs, public safety, educating our children, good health care — just these common, kitchen-table issues that we move away from.”

What He Needs to Do

He left out his oppressive mandates and forced masking and vaccinations, even of children.

If he is concerned about public safety, he better get rid of Soros DA Alvin Bragg.

Adams didn’t mention open borders, but he’s getting some busloads, and he’s carrying on. How would he like to be in Texas? He did also address the fentanyl crisis — tht we must do something about it now. That would mean closing the borders. The ingredients for fentanyl come from China and go to the cartels south of our border. He’d also have to tell Bragg to start arresting drug dealers.

Adams also said a couple of days ago that they’d done a good job getting guns off the streets, and now they have to go after the people. That would mean Bragg has to prosecute, and they have to follow all the gun laws already in place. They don’t do it now. They have a revolving door that puts gun criminals right back on the street. The criminals are the same people who beat Asians and Jews.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the WOKES in her rebuttal to Biden’s crazy, lying SOTU. “I’m the first woman to lead my state. And he’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what woman is,” she said.

