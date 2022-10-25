NYS Must Rehire All Fired Employees With Backpay

The New York State Supreme Court has ordered all employees fired for being unvaccinated to be rehired with back pay. This is by order of the New York State Supreme Court, predominantly Democrat.

There is an appeals process.

The Supreme Court found that being vaccinated “does not” stop the spread of COVID-19.

The New York State Supreme Court reinstated all employees who were fired for not being vaccinated on Monday, ordering backpay and saying their rights had been violated.

The court found that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed earlier this year that his administration would not rehire employees who had been fired over their vaccination status.

NYC fired roughly 1,400 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city adopted a vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. People were fired and threatened all over the state.

Many of those fired in the City were police officers and firefighters. But, all over the state nurses, doctors, pilots, and on and on, people were fired based on a lie.

