Pot Stirrer Hillary Clinton Is Back

Far-Left Hillary Clinton claims State legislators will turn over elections. That’s already in the Constitution, and no one is planning anything of the sort. This “right-wing extremists” mantra has served her well since she first entered the White House as First Lady. It’s nothing but a scare tactic.

During Bill Clinton’s presidency, Hillary Clinton blamed Bill’s troubles on the “vast right-wing conspiracy.” It’s always been the Left that pushes conspiracies of this nature.

The “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that Hillary Clinton warned about in the 1990s still exists, she confirmed over the years– but now it’s out in the open, and it’s “even better funded,” she said in 2016.

During a televised town hall hosted by CNN in Derry, New Hampshire, she said, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE:

“At this point, it’s probably not correct to say it’s a conspiracy because it’s out in the open,” Clinton said. “There is no doubt about who the players are, what they’re trying to achieve… It’s real, and we’re going to beat it.”

Hillary never has to prevent facts when she makes statements of this kind. She is a pot stirrer and doesn’t need facts.

HILLARY CLINTON: “Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election.” pic.twitter.com/gUfkiy5206 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2022

Democrats are allowed to question the integrity and security of any election, past or upcoming. pic.twitter.com/k2ZT4Urs0U — Maze (@mazemoore) October 25, 2022

