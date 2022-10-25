Pot Stirrer Hillary Clinton Is Back

Far-Left Hillary Clinton claims State legislators will turn over elections. That’s already in the Constitution, and no one is planning anything of the sort. This “right-wing extremists” mantra has served her well since she first entered the White House as First Lady. It’s nothing but a scare tactic.
During Bill Clinton’s presidency, Hillary Clinton blamed Bill’s troubles on the “vast right-wing conspiracy.” It’s always been the Left that pushes conspiracies of this nature.
The “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that Hillary Clinton warned about in the 1990s still exists, she confirmed over the years– but now it’s out in the open, and it’s “even better funded,” she said in 2016.
During a televised town hall hosted by CNN in Derry, New Hampshire, she said, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE:
“At this point, it’s probably not correct to say it’s a conspiracy because it’s out in the open,” Clinton said. “There is no doubt about who the players are, what they’re trying to achieve… It’s real, and we’re going to beat it.”
Hillary never has to prevent facts when she makes statements of this kind. She is a pot stirrer and doesn’t need facts.
HILLARY CLINTON: “Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election.”
Democrats are allowed to question the integrity and security of any election, past or upcoming. pic.twitter.com/k2ZT4Urs0U
Hillary Clinton is a classic outboard motor in a cesspool. She is trying to scare Blacks and Hispanics back onto the Democrat Welfare Reservation or into the streets if Democrats lose the Congress. There has never been a “vast, right-wing conspiracy”. There has been a “Silent Majority” who just wants Government to stay in it’s Lane as per the Constitution and leave people alone. Liberals can’t do that. Liberals are control freaks. Liberals are lazy. Liberals are only happy when they can play like they are royalty and use Government to force everyone else to support them in the lap of luxury to which they think they are entitled. Bill and Hillary were nobodies until they got into politics and once there, they would Lie, Cheat, Steal, Blackmail, and apparently Kill to get power and keep power. The used their power to peddle influence to become rich. Pretty much all their wealth was gained illegally and they should be stripped of it and sent to Jail for their 40 years of criminal activity. The Clinton Crime Family is no different from the Biden Crime Family and the Obama Crime Family, the McConnell Crime Family. the Pelosi Crime Family, etc,. etc., etc.