NY’s One-Party-Rule Hochul Doesn’t Need “Data”

On #’s of Legal Gun Owners Committing Crimes

By James S. Soviero

Here’s an exchange between New York’s unelected Governor Kathy Hochul, and a reporter who dared ask her a substantive question on the threat legal gun owners pose to the rest of us.

“Do you have numbers to show that it’s the concealed carry permit holders that are committing crimes?”.

Democrat, one-party rule Hochul pompously, cluelessly fired back, “I don’t need to have numbers. I don’t need to have a data point to say this. I know that I have a responsibility for this state to have sensible gun safety laws.”

She tried justifying her willful (?) ignorance by mentioning gun deaths without EVER addressing the specifics on how many of those fatalities were at the hands of legal, concealed carry, firearm owners.

So long as Kathy remains the unelected empress, of the Democrat-run, horribly mismanaged, one-party-state of New York, she’ll never have to explain any of her God-awful, far-left, disastrously and all too often, deadly policies.

Way past time for an electoral change in the Empire State, starting with the governorship.

