Dr. Fauci Got Sick from Biden’s $10.6 Billion Flop Drug by Pfizer

Double-masked, over-vaxxed Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he has experienced rebound Covid symptoms after taking Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid. Studies now show it is NOT effective for people who are vaccinated.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said that he’s on his second course of Paxlovid after testing positive again for Covid-19.

According to Pfizer’s own data, the drug is limited in its ability to fight Covid-19 in a vaccinated person.

The CDC issued a warning about the potential for Covid-19 rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid in May 2022.

The warning noted that none of the reported rebound cases saw patients suffer a severe case of Covid-19, though Fauci described his symptoms as “much worse”.

A UC San Diego study found that patients who were experiencing Covid rebound symptoms suffered because Paxlovid did not get to enough infected cells.

Biden paid out over $10 billion for this flop of a drug. We had an exclusive story by a prominent doctor on that on the 27th. The drug was a proven flop and Biden went with it anyway. They didn’t even test it on vaccinated people.

At the same conference where he announced the rebound, Fauci called for an ‘aggressive’ national vaccine campaign

