Biblical Predictions of End Times Seen in America 2022

By Mark Schwendau

The Bible warns us that in the end times bad will be designated good and good will be designated bad.

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and shrewd in their own sight! – Isaiah 5:20-21 ESV

The Bible is clear that in the last days right will be wrong and wrong will be right. Believers are not to be deceived. The Bible also says that we live in this world but we are not of this world.

The smash NBC television show America’s Got Talent (AGT) this week featured a death-metal choir which was a first for the show. The choir opened with their version “O Fortuna” and transitioned to a rendition of Britney Spears’ 2004 hit “Toxic” popular in dance clubs, but the self-proclaimed world’s “only metal choir”, Dremeka, put a different spin on it with the addition of heavy growling when they dropped a terrifying death-metal rendition on AGT’s show of June 28th.

Dremeka Choir SHOCKS The Judges With “Toxic” by Britney Spears | AGT 2022

The fact of the matter is the music was more like “death metal” which is oft times associated with the occult.

The spokesperson of the Canadian group was choir director Pierre-Luc Seneca who explained to judges Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara that “Dremeka” is an ancient word meaning “dream machine”. He concluded, “We’re here to make you dream.”

The aural attack that ensued was met with mixed emotions with the judges and audience alike with some crossing their wrists signaling they wanted the show Xed out by the judges. Super model Heidi Klum was the only one to X the act. To Klum and many others they got the feeling from the medley it was more of a nightmare than a sweet dream.

“Please don’t take it personal,” Klum said, “It’s a no for me.” The other three judges of the show passed the act on to the next round. Watch the AGT clip above, and stay tuned to see what happens to Dremeka when they return to the AGT stage next Tuesday.

The Montreal, Canadian, music group is comprised of 13 metal vocalists (9 men and 4 women) who deliver an unusual performance which combines both, metal music and choir singing. Metal music is said to exist with key components such as: heavily distorted instrumental runs, riffs and chords, powerful drumming, extra low-range bass notes, and aggressive or throaty vocals. Since this group sang along to a prerecorded soundtrack it is impossible to know what instruments were originally involved but, for the rest of it, Dremeka fits the bill!

They choir began growling their way through the opera classic “O Fortuna”, shocking the judges and audience, before switching gears mid-performance to cover a metal version of Britney Spears’ 2004 hit “Toxic”.

Whenthe Dremeka Choir stopped performing (one cannot really call it singing) there was a momentary pause as the audience sat in shock but then a few of the audience and judges began applause. The cameras did not pan the audience much but the few shots they did reveal showed very few of the audience rose to give the group a standing ovation.

Simon Cowell noticed that the choir’s red and black choir attire referenced the 1976 supernatural horror film “The Omen”. Simone Cowell, show’s producer and lead called the performance “spectacular and creative” said it was “like demons, in a choir,” adding, “It was so fantastically creepy.”

It was interesting that it appeared those people raised in the church such as Klum were somewhat shocked and repulsed. Jeff Bond once called “O Fortuna” in a review of a Mission Impossible film, “…the most overused piece of music in film history.” Some associate “O Fortuna” with the occult.

Overall, right or wrong, the majority of the audience found the act too dark and was having none of it.

Twitter permanently banned Christian Pastor Gabriel Hughes without explanation on June 29th. Hughes is a pastor at First Baptist Church in Lindale, Texas. He previously served for 10 years at First Southern Baptist Church in Junction City, Kansas, as senior pastor. He made the move to Texas to partnership with Dr. Tom Buck and his ministry.

So Hughes was a popular Twitter user in conservative Christian circles and is often seen as “controversial” because he actually preaches the Bible. At the time of his suspension he had over 20,000 followers.

The tweet that got him the permanently banned from Twitter was one in where he stated that all sin is worthy of death. Only people who do not know the Bible believed over thousands of years by billions of people would find this offensive. It is not a death threat so much as God’s word being fulfilled in eternity. Twitter censors are probably not much on the Bible and church worship though so they gave Pastor Hughes the boot.

This is not the first time Pastor Hughes has found himself in the center of controversy. What is so great about Pastor Gabe Hughes is he is not a clerical sell-out placating the sinners of our time.

Take for example this video of about a year ago:

“Tweeters Be Mad | Pastor Gabriel Hughes Interview” – The Babylon Bee

Pastor Hughes reads the Bible and then calls them as he sees them which is really pretty courageous and refreshing in these times we live. He could be termed a “Biblical Purest”. He is the real deal in preaching!

Pastor Hughes can be found at When We Understand The Text.

Conclusion:

Coincidently, I myself, got my second permanent Twitter ban this week and I am not even sure what I did to offend! The Twitter geeks have yet to respond to my three requests for an explanation of their actions. Thanks to Section 230 of the CDA, they don’t have to!

To me, like President Trump, it is high time we repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as a legal backbone of the internet. This law was created almost 30 years ago to protect internet platforms from liability for many of the things third parties may say or do to them. That sounds good and noble in theory but the fact of the matter is the liberal-managed social media platforms and search engines have abused it as a tool for conservative censorship.

The fact that President Trump was banned from Twitter for simply exercising his right to free speech means things have gone crazy too far left. He was the President of the United States, for crying out loud!

Section 230’s salacious origins began early in the ’90s. The internet was relatively new and unregulated. There was a lot of porn floating around the World Wide Web where anyone, including our nation’s young children, could see it. This alarmed lawmakers so in an attempt to regulate this situation, in 1995 lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill called the Communications Decency Act. It would extend to the internet laws governing obscene and indecent use of telephone services. It would also make websites and platforms responsible for any indecent or obscene things their users posted.

Section 230 allows Internet services to “restrict access” of content they deem objectionable. In other words, the platforms themselves get to choose what is, and is not, acceptable content. Therein lays the problem! Section 230 is a sword and a shield for platforms: While shielded from liability of user content, they have a sword to moderate it as they so desire.

These are crazy times to be living. It is okay to perform a demonic number on national television before millions of people yet it is not okay to quote scripture on a platform to 20,000 followers. Go figure.

Now would be a good time to have a “Come to Jesus” moment and get right with the Lord.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

