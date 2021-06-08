NYT editorial board member’s disturbed by whites and American flags



















A member of the NY Times editorial board, Mara Gay, is disturbed by the Capitol “insurrection,” which was a riot, not an insurrection, whiteness, Trump supporters, and the sight of dozens of American flags on Long Island.

“This is another area where Democrats really need to get serious about talking about what this threat is,” as she blathers about the Capitol riot, pretending it was an insurrection.

She truly hates white people and the United States.

“I think that as long as they see Americanness as the same, as one, with whiteness, this is going to continue. We have to figure out how to get every American a place at the table in this democracy, but how to separate Americanness, America, with whiteness. Until we can confront that, and talk about that, this is really going to continue.

“I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend,” Gay said, “and I was really disturbed, I saw dozens and dozens of pick-up trucks with y’know expletives against Joe Biden, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear, it was ‘this is my country, this is not your country, I own this.'”

How she came to that conclusion based on the US flag is quite inexplicable.

The democracy she is talking about is socialism or communism and Mika “totally agrees.”

Watch:

