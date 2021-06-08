Scottish woman faces jail time for offensive tweets



















“Nobody has the right to not be offended. That right doesn’t exist in any declaration I have ever read.” Millar added: “Police and politicians seem to have lost sight of this.”

A Scottish woman faces jail time over TWEETS. The UK doesn’t have a First Amendment and if Democrats have their way, we won’t either.

In Scotland, polls show that 21 percent believe it should be a criminal offense to say that someone born a biological male cannot become a woman. And 40 percent under age 25 believe this.

Criminal! Criminal to point to biological reality on behalf of women’s rights.

In early, 2021, the Scottish government proposed hate crime legislation that would come with a seven-year jail term for “stirring up hate.”

Who gets to define ‘hate?’ The answer: the far-left, of course.

Hate speech laws are dangerous and they are gaining momentum in the Western World, including the USA.

The Scottish woman, a feminist activist with two children, faces six months to two years in prison for transphobic tweets. Marion Millar was recently charged under the Malicious Communications Act — which makes it illegal to send or deliver letters or articles that purposely cause “distress or anxiety” — for posting “transphobic” and “homophobic” tweets in 2019 and 2020.

That’s very vague — deliberately.

One of her so-called hate-tweets was a picture of a ribbon representing the suffragette movement. Someone absurdly claimed it was meant to be a noose and that was all it took to make that ‘offensive.’

This is authoritarianism equal to the CCP.

