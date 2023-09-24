NYT: “new step in US’ deepening involvement in Ukraine conflict”

The New York Times reports that the Army’s Landstuhl Regional Medical Center has quietly started admitting Ukrainian Army soldiers, primarily American volunteers, wounded in combat.

An excerpt (emphasis added):

A group of Ukrainian Army soldiers pierced by Russian grenades and mortar shells arrived at a hospital recently in need of surgery. It would have been a familiar scene from the bloody war grinding on in Ukraine, except for two crucial differences: Most of the wounded soldiers were American, and so was the hospital — the U.S. Army’s flagship medical center in Germany.

The Army has quietly started to treat wounded Americans and other fighters evacuated from Ukraine at its Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Though the number so far is small — currently 14 — it marks a notable new step in the United States’ deepening involvement in the conflict.

When the war erupted in 2022, hundreds of Americans — many of them military veterans — rushed to help defend Ukraine. Nineteen months later, perhaps a few hundred are still there, volunteering for local militias or serving under contract with the Ukrainian national army.

Asked about the development by The New York Times, a Defense Department official who is regularly briefed on Ukraine-Russia matters expressed surprise, and said that leaders at the Pentagon were unaware that Landstuhl was regularly treating wounded American volunteers but added that the leaders were not concerned about it.

A recent report of German soldiers from the German army adds to the concern. Russian intelligence claimed they were Bundeswehr soldiers – the unified armed forces of Germany.

Are we sure the US soldiers in Landstahl are not special forces? Is this NYT’s report coming from our government to incrementally get us used to the idea of US troops on the ground?

Aleksey Arestovich, a former adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky, predicts that the war will continue in some form until 2035.

“That will last until 2035, that’s for sure,” he said in an interview on September 17, published on his YouTube channel. According to Arestovich, Russia is “seeking a new form of empire,” which would never exist without Ukraine.

The former presidential aide then doubled down on his forecast, saying that the “acute phase of the standoff will continue until 2035.”

He added that it might not be a military engagement for that entire time. The conflict would then continue “on diplomatic, intelligence, economic, and information fronts.”

This will also be the empire-building the US engaged in while in Afghanistan and Vietnam.

