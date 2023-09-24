Zelensky Asks Serbian Spirit Cooking Artist to Be an Ambassador

There is opinion in this article. We put this up yesterday, but added balance, although the results come out the same.

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Marina Abramović, a Serbian performance artist, to be an ambassador for Ukraine.

Ukraine President Zelensky wants a controversial Serbian artist to represent Ukraine. Her performances include a lifelike, bloody, dead body that people can eat. She created a form of spirit cooking and uses Satanic symbols at times, although she says she’s not a Satanist.

Abramovic is one of the world’s foremost artists and a favorite of wealthy globalists. Google her name, and google her name with spirit cooking or Satanic. If you google her, you might see where we are headed with the globalists and their exploitation of Ukraine to further what many see as their agenda. See for yourself. I wondered if this is the type of thing that is meant to replace our religions.

The leftist Guardian reported this:

Abramović’s profile has also brought her to the attention of a strange group of online conspiracy theorists who are convinced she is a cannibalistic satanist, or – because she is a member of the “liberal elite” – part of a global paedophile ring.

It started when an email Abramović had sent to her friend Tony Podesta, brother of John Podesta, who was running Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, was leaked. She was inviting him, John, and a number of others, who had donated money to her institute, to a “Spirit Cooking” dinner – a joke, based on her work in which she scrawled “love spells” on the wall of a gallery in pig’s blood. On the night, they did not – as the work suggested – consume “fresh breast milk with fresh sperm milk” or (to my knowledge – I didn’t ask) “morning urine.” She laughs wearily when I bring it up.

“This is something I have been deeply bothered by,” she says. “I’m an artist, I’m not a satanist. They Googled me, and I am perfection to fit a conspiracy theory.” The five-pointed stars in her work, either burning or cut into her flesh (not a pentagram, but symbols from her communist childhood), the blood, the death, the dramatic clothes and long dark hair – you can see why people got overexcited.

Here is one piece of art from the Britney Spears spirit cooking:

One hint , the woman is Marina Abramovic very famous artist and organiser of Spirit Cooking dinners. pic.twitter.com/vLeCQoh0hT — Ken a dit (@michel_235711) August 9, 2023

The New York Times wrote an article about “her crossover moment.” This is one paragraph from the article that reminds some of a scary Halloween with a serial killer:

“OH, my God. Oh, my God!” the arts patron Wallis Annenberg said as she sought a seat at a Platinum Table she had bought for a benefit gala where a naked human “centerpiece” was slowly revolving atop a lazy susan. As a model lying dead-still on the tabletop — a fake human skeleton draped across her body — began circulating clockwise in Ms. Annenberg’s direction, a fellow guest leaned toward the hostess and muttered, “Full Brazilian at 6 o’clock.”

Set beside each place was a printed manifesto by the artist Marina Abramovic providing instructions for guest behavior. There would be no “touching, feeding, offering drink or disrespecting the centerpiece.”

The average crowd at a benefit for the Museum of Contemporary Art here is not necessarily one accustomed to taking direction. Aren’t scripts what you use to wipe gum off your shoe?

Zelensky wants the Serbian artist to rebuild their schools. Ironically, schools in the US are also being rebuilt, only from within, with CRT, the 1619 Project, and Gender ideology, without the US history.

To be fair, that’s not the whole of her work. It’s far more varied than spirit cooking, and she had started out as a traditional artist.

She often looks like she stepped out of an Adams Family sitcom. She lives the image.

Political pundit Alexander Christoforou mentions the “artist” in this clip at 42:42:

THE GLOBALIST CHOSE A SERBIAN TO REBUILD UKRAINE’S SCHOOLS

It really shouldn’t be surprising that Zelensky has chosen a controversial person from another country – he’s a globalist pawn. Zelensky, after all, is a “comic” who plays the piano with his penis and has recruited the Azovs into the army.

She’s a world-famous artist. Does this reflect the downward turn of our Western society or at least the upper crust of our society?

Just google and decide for yourself.

BREAKING: President Zelenskyy has requested for Marina Abramović to be ambassador for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JK9XyWxSM3 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 22, 2023

Abramovic said she’s not a Satanist. She’s an artist.

Personally, I prefer Rembrandt, Michaelangelo, and paintings of Jesus Christ, and I think globalists are evil social engineers. To me, this is a symbol of psychological dysfunction.

The following comes via Christopher Rufo:

