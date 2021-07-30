The White House wants to lock us down again! Resist!

The White House, relying on the ‘well respected’ CDC which is a fount of disinformation, will again consider a lockdown. The first one didn’t work so let’s do it again.
“So, if you’re listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, ‘It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures,’ you would do that?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked.
“Well, we listen to, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance … you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected,” Jean-Pierre responded. “And again, we follow their guidance.”
They started with masks and fake news about the delta variant. Those are meant to be the precedent to the lockdown.
These are people who won’t lock down the border but they will lock you down. If they are so concerned, wouldn’t they lock down the border?
Jack Posobiec said the White House is in talks to lock down in August before school starts.
The remarks brought out some congressmen calling on Americans to not comply.
“If the CDC, Biden, or any local leader recommends another lockdown, don’t comply,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted. “Businesses. Schools. Restaurants. No one should comply.”
We will not comply, will you?
If the CDC, Biden, or any local leader recommends another lockdown, don’t comply. Businesses. Schools. Restaurants. No one should comply. https://t.co/OP9K1cSJo6
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 29, 2021
Rep. Dan Crenshaw is on Fox News telling Americans not to comply with any more “lockdowns” or “mandates” stemming from the ongoing (and currently worsening!) pandemic pic.twitter.com/o1UqcDK3bw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021
“Today, the Biden Administration indicated that they are open to more lockdowns. This is absurd. It’s time we pass legislation, like my Stop Shutdowns Now Act, to ensure that tyrannical leaders cannot unilaterally implement more disastrous economic shutdowns.”
Today, the Biden Administration indicated that they are open to more lockdowns. This is absurd.
It’s time we pass legislation, like my Stop Shutdowns Now Act, to ensure that tyrannical leaders cannot unilaterally implement more disastrous economic shutdowns. https://t.co/qJJPP0OYBF
— Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) July 29, 2021
“First it’s the return of masks for the fully vaccinated, now the Biden Administration admits they will once again consider school closures and lockdowns. All while @POTUS and @VP allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to pour across our southern border every day.”
First it’s the return of masks for the fully vaccinated, now the Biden Administration admits they will once again consider school closures and lockdowns. All while @POTUS and @VP allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to pour across our southern border every day. https://t.co/mjXRuH71ib
— Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) July 29, 2021
“The Biden Admin wants to lock down Americans yet allows a record number of migrants to flow through the border unscreened. Total hypocrisy.”
The Biden Admin wants to lock down Americans yet allows a record number of migrants to flow through the border unscreened. Total hypocrisy. #FL26 https://t.co/NBKTSpnuB0
— Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) July 29, 2021
What’s with the “NBC leak” about the vaccine. Richard Baris talked about the vaccine itself causing the variants and, apparently, is typical with these types of vaccines. He didn’t give enough details. This would be a good reason Trump should Never have, or continue to take credit for it.
I can’t find that article.
Breaking-fam sib niece just called and has caught a variant from a vaxxed patient.
She works at a local religious hospital and is to quarantine for ten days.
Already had a version last year and recovered she tells fearful family that it is 99.9% survival rate.
Elder family is all about you must get vaccinated.
Working out with brother a bolt hole escape but it is a hot place with very little water.
The CPUSA is not going to come off of this new found power without some pushback.
People have grown entirely too peace, safety, comfort oriented when that is now how this world works.
Ted Cruz and others are saying that there already is a database of the unvaxxed and this won’t end well.
Since the US seems to lag behind of Australia in implementing restrictions maybe this will be in our near future.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1421107693901778947
I have gone into the office every workday the entire time. If they try to force masks or jabs, they will have to fire me, since I will defy.
Americans have a big choice to make soon, I have little confidence in them.
We’re destroying our economy, our children’s education and people’s livelihoods for a virus that has a 99.5% recovery rate and spending billions on experimental vaccines and trying to force citizens to take without knowing the side effects (currently killing more people than the virus) all while letting hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens in and denying our citizens of safe, effective and economical treatment for the symptoms. How will honest history judge that?
I forgot to include a high percentage of the hundreds of thousands of illegals Biden and his crew are essentially importing then spreading throughout the US with the aid of Catholic Charities have COVID and are coming soon to your neighborhood.