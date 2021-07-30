The White House wants to lock us down again! Resist!

















The White House, relying on the ‘well respected’ CDC which is a fount of disinformation, will again consider a lockdown. The first one didn’t work so let’s do it again.

“So, if you’re listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, ‘It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures,’ you would do that?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked.

“Well, we listen to, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance … you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected,” Jean-Pierre responded. “And again, we follow their guidance.”

They started with masks and fake news about the delta variant. Those are meant to be the precedent to the lockdown.

These are people who won’t lock down the border but they will lock you down. If they are so concerned, wouldn’t they lock down the border?

Jack Posobiec said the White House is in talks to lock down in August before school starts.

The remarks brought out some congressmen calling on Americans to not comply.

“If the CDC, Biden, or any local leader recommends another lockdown, don’t comply,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted. “Businesses. Schools. Restaurants. No one should comply.”

We will not comply, will you?

“Today, the Biden Administration indicated that they are open to more lockdowns. This is absurd. It’s time we pass legislation, like my Stop Shutdowns Now Act, to ensure that tyrannical leaders cannot unilaterally implement more disastrous economic shutdowns.”

“First it’s the return of masks for the fully vaccinated, now the Biden Administration admits they will once again consider school closures and lockdowns. All while @POTUS and @VP allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to pour across our southern border every day.”

“The Biden Admin wants to lock down Americans yet allows a record number of migrants to flow through the border unscreened. Total hypocrisy.”

