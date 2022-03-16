NYT Reporters’ Book Claims Lindsey Graham Threatened DJT with the 25th A

Caveat: I wouldn’t suggest anyone believe this book out of hand.

A new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, make a very shocking claim.

According to the book, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened then- President Donald Trump via his White House Counsel with the 25thAmendment if he did not condemn his supporters during the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

The Daily Mail reported that Graham, allegedly one of the former president’s biggest supporters in Congress, hoped the insurrection would be a catalyst for the GOP breaking free of Trump.

Oh, wow, great friend.

An “enraged” Graham allegedly demanded Trump condemn the Capitol rioters on stronger terms, in a conversation with White House counsel Pat Cipollone on January 6. If not, he said “we’ll be asking you for the 25th Amendment,” the book reports, Axios wrote.

He told the authors of the book that he wanted to see the riot cause the Republican Party to break from the former president.

“People will say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that,’ he said. “’There will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says: We’re better than this.”

And of President Joe Biden he offered praise when he said, “I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?”

Graham did take sides against Donald Trump suggested he might pardon some of the riots/paraders.

The book also trashes Sen. Sinema.

