Biden Admin Won’t Allow July 4 Patriotic Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore

The Biden administration rejected the fireworks event at Mt. Rushmore. It is what the hard-left wants and he does it. A letter from the Superintendent of the park denied Governor Noem’s application.

“After careful consideration, the NPS has determined that we are unable to grant your request for this permit to hold a special event with fireworks at the Memorial,” the letter said.

“Based on the information provided in the application, we have determined that multiple such criteria are present for the requested event, each of which would be independently sufficient to deny the request for a permit,” the letter stated.

According to the Park Service, concerns about wildfires along with opposition to the display from Native American tribes were the driving factors behind the agency’s decision.

The letter stated that “fireworks are viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect to the traditional cultural landscape” and cited a Tribal Cultural Survey conducted in May 2021 that found “ample opposition from the Tribes” to the last fireworks display, which took place in 2020.

The letter also said a fireworks event “poses threats to the environment and Memorial resources,” going on to cite increased levels of perchlorate — a chemical compound that is used as an oxidizer in fireworks — in the area after the 2020 display.

Regarding the danger of a wildfire, NPS said “current drought conditions and the 2022 wildfire outlook” make it impossible to host an event using fireworks because it “would cause a high likelihood of a wildfire ignition.”

That is probably not the reason. It’s more likely it’s political by the anti-America leftists. That’s just an opinion. What do you think? If Biden has an opportunity to cancel anything pro-America, he’ll do it. He’s despicable.

Once again, President Biden has denied our request to celebrate our nation’s independence at Mount Rushmore. At a time when our nation is so divided, you’d think Biden would want to unite Americans. Instead, he plays politics.https://t.co/KVEFqXPlpq — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 15, 2022

Donald Trump approved the event during COVID. There were no problems.

