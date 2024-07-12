In Clown World, MSNBC Is News Even As They Smear an Innocent Man

The Free Beacon published a story about one of MSNBC’s innocent victims who is now suing them for blatantly false stories about him. Mahendra Amin is a gynecologist who treated detainees at a Georgia Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Gossip went around that he was performing mass hysterectomies on women. A nurse had filed a complaint based on gossip, and the fake journalists on MSNBC found out about it. They ran with it, even after a veteran NBC News reporter told them the doctor had a clean record.

Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, and Nicole Wallace reported the gossip as if it were verified news.

A Georgia judge found 39 “verifiably false” statements about the doctor who is suing NBC for $30 million.

He deserves every penny, even more.

The Story

Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the Southern District of George found that the three anchors reported the story based on a nurse’s complaint, which was based on gossip.

Her complaint said he was performing many medically unnecessary “mass hysterectomies.” She said he was known as “the uterus collector.” Her claims were found to be false.

NBC investigated, could not corroborate the story, and even had information that undermined it. Yet, NBC republished the accusations anyway.

Wood wrote a scathing 108-page ruling on June 26 condemning NBC. She ordered a jury trial to determine if MSNBC engaged in “actual malice,” the standard to determine defamation.

The discovery process revealed how MSNBC and NBC News journalists and executives acknowledged privately—in text messages, emails, and conference calls—that they didn’t know if the allegations were true but reported them anyway.

NBC knew then that the doctor had a “pretty clean record.” The complaining nurse had “no direct knowledge of this stuff” and “kind of has a beef.”

I doubt they got $30 million of clicks to damage this man’s reputation. People ran with it on social media. Their crazy comments are still up on X. People posted that MSNBC confirmed the report. For some reason, people believe these three bozos.

It gets even worse. It sparked a Senate investigation into poor Dr. Amin. Read more at Free Beacon.

Maybe the doctor will settle, and they can continue their shoddy reporting.