NYU prof calls for vaccine passports or limit freedom

M. Dowling
NYU is as far left as a university can get and their professors are as well. So, it is not surprising that one would say we should manipulate people into getting the vaccine so they can have their freedom.

Since when do far-left Democrats decide what freedoms we shall have?

What’s worse is we shut down an entire country, the entire Western civilization, when you really only die of COV is you’re very overweight, elderly, and decline medical attention right away.

Do you feel snookered yet?

Watch:

