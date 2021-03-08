De Blasio’s wife wants New Yorkers to turn vigilante









Chirlane McCray, the wife of Bill de Blasio, who defunded the police, wants people in New York to assume the role of vigilantes if they see Asian-Americans being harassed. New Yorkers pay taxes for the government to protect them but she wants them to do it themselves, apparently.

In a series of tweets, she told New Yorkers to distract, delegate, document, delay, and direct.

What happened to ‘call 9-1-1?’

“As attacks on Asian American communities continue, we’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment. I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn,” she tweeted.

This is her tweet-plan for you to go rogue:

1. Distract. Take attention away from the person causing harm, the hate crime or incident survivor, or situation itself. Just try interrupting it. Ignore the harasser and engage directly with the person who is being targeted by asking a question like, “What time is it?”

2. Delegate: Scan a situation to assess risk and determine how to best intervene, and delegate tasks.​​ Take a look at your surroundings. If you can, find someone in a position of authority, tell them about the situation and ask if they can help.

3. Document: Support a person in crisis by recording on your phone or writing notes, but please don’t share a video without the consent of the person being harmed.​ Say the date and time, and show the location if you can. Most importantly, keep a safe distance!

4. Delay: Check in with the survivor after the incident. This shows them that they are valued. This is a great way to support your neighbor if you aren’t feeling confident in the moment. Ask how they’re doing, if they need support or if you can help them file a report.

5. Direct: Respond directly to the aggressor or physically intervene and only after assessing the situation. Be confident, assertive, calm. This is risky, but sometimes all we can do is speak up. If the harasser responds, try your best to focus on assisting the person targeted.

Here husband is stirring up all the violence and she wants citizens to solve the problem.

RESPONSES WERE GOOD

She really had no support on Twitter.

As an Asian American, I urge you to get lawst! — Bub (@MistaBubonic) March 7, 2021

@threadreaderapp unroll this lunatic thread before somebody takes it seriously and winds up on the asphalt unconscious — JQ LLC, Its hard to be a saint in Impunity City (@jqllc) March 7, 2021

Yes, that’s what you would do, right? Worst first family EVER! — Gary Traverson (@beachcombernyc) March 7, 2021

if you’re witnessing violence, maybe call the police? — rickthompson75 (@rickthompson75) March 7, 2021

