Bombshell…2 top lawmakers call for Governor Cuomo to resign









Top lawmakers, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats are calling on fellow Democrat, Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign Sunday over increasing sexual misconduct allegations.

You’ll notice it’s not over the deaths of the elderly in nursing homes. Are they trying to short-circuit that since that’s the one that could put him in jail?

“We need to govern without daily distractions. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

My, how quickly they can fall. He might have made a lot of enemies.

