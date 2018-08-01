NYU Professor Warns “We’re Undergoing a Maoist-like Cultural Revolution”

NYU Professor Michael Rectenwald has sounded the alarm. We are on the verge of “completely losing our culture”, he warns.

“We’re undergoing a Maoist-like Cultural Revolution — with the power of the corporate mass media, corporate social media, the academy, most of corporate America, the deep state, the shadow government, and most of the legal apparatuses behind it,” he said.

“Anti-western, anti-individual, anti-Christian, anti-liberty monsters are ravaging our cultural legacies as well as our contemporary arts and letters,” he added.

The professor warned, “Our entire culture is under siege and undergoing an utter and relentless social justice dismantling. Leftist totalitarianism is running amok.”

“A major resurgence and counter attack is necessary and soon,” he said.

It is hard to deny any of this but how can we have a resurgence when so many of our fellow Americans don’t even see what is happening?

It can still be defeated, but soon it will be too late.

He doesn’t have patience for the pretense of “moral superiority” either.

“Leftists in power have mass-murdered and imprisoned more people than any other contingent in political history. Don’t come around here acting morally superior to me or anyone else, you monsters,” he wrote not mincing words.

Mao was the greatest mass murderer in history