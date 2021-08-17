NZ locked down the entire country over one COV case

















New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the entire country under lockdown. Why? you ask. Because just one single case of COVID was discovered.

After the isolated case was detected in Auckland, the first nationwide in 6 months, she placed the entire country under a three-day lockdown.

“Auckland and Coromandel – a coastal town where the infected person also spent time – will be in lockdown for seven days,” reports Sky News.

Schools, offices, businesses, and all other “non-essential” venues will now all be shut down, with citizens only allowed outside to exercise, buy food and seek emergency medical treatment.

“Delta has been a game-changer, we’re responding to that,” said Ardern. “The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard.”

They have a zero COVID policy.

If you catch COV, you have to go to a quarantine facility. If you don’t submit to testing, you go to a quarantine facility.

