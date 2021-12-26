NZ Pays Doctors $1,000 to Kill “Severely Hospitalized” COVID Patients

In New Zealand, doctors get paid $1,000 to euthanize “severely hospitalized” COVID patients. Under the nation’s End of Life Choice Act (EOLC Act) the government authorized the killing of patients.

The EOLC Act states that a person who has a “terminal illness that is likely to end the person’s life within 6 months” may die by euthanasia. Eligibility for both euthanasia and assisted suicide is determined by the attending medical practitioner and an independent medical practitioner.

Doctors receive a government fee of $1,000 plus expenses for each person they kill through euthanasia.

The MOH confirmed that such patients with COVID could be killed by lethal injection under the new euthanasia law. This includes patients who are considered to be dying from COVID or those who have extreme suffering from its effects. The MOH stated, “A terminal illness is most often a prolonged disease where treatment is not effective.”

The Scoop states, “[T]here is nothing concrete about the phrase ‘most often’, in fact, its inclusion in this specific context clearly seems to suggest that the MOH considers the definition of terminal illness to be subjective and open to interpretation.” In addition, the MOH thinks that medical practitioners are the ones who are to make the decision on whether or not a condition is considered terminal.

“In light of this vague interpretation, it is reasonable to suggest that COVID-19 could be classified as a ‘terminal illness’ depending on the prognosis of the patient and the subjective judgments of the AMP and independent medical practitioner. This feels like we’ve been sold one thing, and been delivered another,” said #DefendNZ spokesperson Henoch Kloosterboer.

This turns the Hippocratic Oath on its head. They have a version of it in New Zealnad.

