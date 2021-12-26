The George Soros Plan to Destroy America

The Soros Plan is to destroy America and he does it by sowing chaos and division as Grant Stinchfield said on his show Friday night. Stinchfield outlined how and why he’s doing it in his open.

Open borders policies are about importing poverty and it is meant to destroy our citizenship, rendering it meaningless. Patriotism will be replaced by socialism once that is complete.

That is why they don’t talk of American exceptionalism but go on apology tours.

The architect of these policies is George Soros. It’s all in his book – The Crisis of Capitalism. He wants a world without borders with the UN in charge. For that to happen, America must go.

That is what team Biden is doing.

They create victims and only the democrats can protect them. That is in The Communist Manifesto. The freedom lovers — independent thinkers — people who love this country — are always painted as the oppressors who must be punished.

Criminals aren’t the bad guys — they too are victims. It’s all part of the George Soros plan.

It is why we see vaxxed and unvaxxed are segregated.

As Stinchfield said, these leaders aren’t clowns, they are villains splitting the country up for their own evil designs.

