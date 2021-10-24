NZ’s Fascist PM Will Mandate Two Tiers — for Vaxxed and Unvaxxed

















Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is asked if she is creating two different classes of people, with only the vaccinated being afforded certain rights. Her reply: “That is what it is, so, yep”.

New Zealand’s toothy, fascist Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she will create two classes of people — vaccinated and unvaccinated. The unvaccinated will NOT have special privileges, like enjoying normal freedom and everyday activities.

The arrogant dictator wants the vaccinated to feel safe. That flies in the face of the science. The vaccinated people can get the illness and they can spread it. So, where is the logic?

Her dramatic terror-inducing dialogues, enjoyed by globalists the world over, has her trusting subjects in mortal dread and ready to do her bidding at a moment’s notice. Watch:

NEW – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, when asked by a reporter if she was creating two classes of people, with the vaccinated receiving special privileges, confirmed, “That is what it is, yep”.pic.twitter.com/4VDULQN7Xd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2021

Prime Minister Ardern has in the past allowed people to leave their lockdown houses to see another family member. She had strict rules under threat of imprisonment. New Zealanders will be permitted to visit one household of a family member at a time. They must remain outside at all times, they must remain wearing masks and maintain social distancing, but they are permitted to see and talk to them.

Yay! That’s not crazy at all. At least New Zealanders don’t think so for some reason.

Currently, she will let up to ten people meet outside under strict rules.

The fully-vaxxed New Zealanders might be able to leave their homes by Christmas, but she won’t make any promises. She has the potential to be the next Bloody Mary.

