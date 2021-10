The FDA plans to allow the vaccination of millions of healthy children. We know how the mandates follow and we know there are risks for children who are for the most part not in any danger from the virus and do not spread it in a statistically significant way.

Over 95,000 comments were submitted so far to the FDA and most oppose the action. Despite the reaction, politicians will use it for more mandates and more control.

Leave your comment on this link.

Read about it on this link.

