Oakland, California Looks Like a Third World City

The man in the clip below took a tour of Oakland, California, checking out the closures of banks and stores. Even the police station has doors barricaded. Buildings are covered with graffiti.

People will complain about store closures but won’t do what it takes to keep them open in these Democrat cities.

Anarchy and crime have replaced the rule of law in Oakland, California, which is happening in almost every Democrat city.

We will lose our country if we don’t start voting out anarchists and authoritarians.

Related