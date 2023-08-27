Florida’s Surgeon General Suggests People Reject Masks

One State Surgeon General in this country is speaking out against upcoming mask mandates and other restrictions: Florida’s foremost health official, Joseph Ladapo, M.D. Ph.D. is speaking out with tremendous courage, going against the authoritarians pushing new COVID mask mandates. He suggests we not participate.

Authoritarian Joe Biden is definitely in support of upcoming mask mandates and other restrictions. He also suggested everyone will probably need to be vaccinated this fall. Schools and at least one movie studio are moving toward COVID restrictions.

These restrictions are not warranted. COVID isn’t an immense problem, and masks don’t work. Vaccination with experimental drugs does not protect anyone from catching or spreading COVID.

Dr. Ladapo tweeted this week:

What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm? You don’t call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…

We must resist. If we don’t, we are ceding our freedom to authoritarians in government who will abuse it.

Yesterday, state-sponsored media, CNN said, “If you’re at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, it’s time to dust off those N95 masks, according to a growing number of experts.”

If you’re at high risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, it’s time to dust off those N95 masks, according to a growing number of experts. https://t.co/nikGFqaRpx — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis’s Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern, reposted and commented, “They’re using a picture of a child in an N95. Gross. Luckily, @GovRonDeSantis proposed and signed legislation that banned mask mandates in Florida. We aren’t going to play in the federal government’s biomedical security theater.”

They’re using a picture of a child in an N95. Gross. Luckily, @GovRonDeSantis proposed and signed legislation that banned mask mandates in Florida. We aren’t going to play in the federal government’s biomedical security theater. https://t.co/OrTGO76rz4 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 24, 2023

Gov. DeSantis signed legislation banning mask mandates and laws against the Pandemic Treaty and gain of function research. He also signed the Protection of Medical Conscience Act.

Where are the rest of the Republicans?

RESIST!

