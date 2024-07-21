Obama and Jeffries Did Not Endorse Kamala Harris Yet

In response to Joe Biden’s resignation, Obama posted a statement on Medium. It is nauseatingly dishonest. Biden has no character, empathy, or decency, yet Obama praised all of it. Notably, he did not endorse Kamala Harris.

Obama wants to win at all costs, and if Kamala can’t do it, he will likely install someone else. He is fundamentally transforming the United States.

That’s conjecture.

Obama’s Statement

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.

“Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts.

He can’t possibly mean this about the dishonest crook Joe Biden:

“Since taking office, President Biden has displayed that character again and again. He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America’s standing in the world, revitalized NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“More than that, President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration. Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best — a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life. …”

The rest of the statement praised his so-called “outstanding track record. “Joe has never backed down from a fight. They are in uncharted waters, and he and Michelle just want to offer their “love and gratitude.”

Hakeem Jeffries didn’t endorse Kamala Harris either.

My statement on President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/FyHiIn51Kz — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 21, 2024