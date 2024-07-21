Wittingly or Unwittingly, If This Is True, Donald Trump Was Set Up to Die

By
M DOWLING
-
2
48

A man died due to malfeasance.

Sen. Ron Johnson released a preliminary 13-page investigative report. It is shocking. Sen. Johnson demands all records preserved. Knowing this government, it will take years to get them.

Secret Service wasn’t going to send snipers to the rally. That’s deliberate malfeasance. They can’t be that stupid.

Why were photos sent to ATF? Something to do with guns?

They didn’t plan, communications weren’t siloed, and the Secret Service knew about Crooks.

Here are the headlines:

Listen to this. Some anonymous man said to send the photos of Crooks to ATF. Why? Crooks was photographed at 5:10 pm, an hour before the shooting. This is very disturbing.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz