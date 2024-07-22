WH & Campaign Aides Were Stunned by Biden’s Announcement

According to a White House Politico reporter, Adam Cancryn, White House and campaign aides were stunned by Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

He wrote that up until this afternoon, they “were insisting he would stay in the race. Many of them, including some senior aides, first found out that was no longer the case by reading the letter that Biden posted on X.”

“We’re all finding out by tweet,” said one Democrat familiar with the immediate reaction. “None of us understand what’s happening.”

“In a sign of abruptness of Biden’s decision, the campaign blasted out a fundraising email for “Joe and Kamala” at 1:54 p.m. – eight minutes after Biden announced he was stepping aside.

That sounds like Joe – total incompetence. He didn’t even have the decency to tell his aides.

Biden Is Courageous?

The ridiculous New York Times wrote in an editorial that Joe Biden was “courageous.” They claim it’s courageous to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election.

These people have a weird idea of courage. Courage is what firefighters, soldiers, and police do every day. It’s courageous to testify against a crime syndicate. He wasn’t courageous. Biden was pushed out in a coup.