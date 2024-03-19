Obama-Appointed Judge Arms the Illegal Immigrants

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois referenced lower court rulings in dismissing firearm possession charges against illegal alien Heriberto Carbajal-Flores for possessing a handgun on June 1, 2020.

Democrats want to disarm citizens, but a stranger from another country can carry arms if he says he was scared.

“The Court finds that Carbajal-Flores’ criminal record, containing no improper use of a weapon, as well as the non-violent circumstances of his arrest, do not support a finding that he poses a risk to public safety such that he cannot be trusted to use a weapon responsibly and should be deprived of his Second Amendment right to bear arms in self-defense,” Obama Judge Coleman ruled on March 8.

“The noncitizen possession statute … violates the Second Amendment as applied to Carbajal-Flores,” the judge wrote. “Thus, the Court grants Carbajal-Flores’ motion to dismiss.”

Carbajal-Flores was charged under Title 18 of U.S. Criminal Code, which legally disallows undocumented individuals to possess firearms and ammunition “or to receive any firearm or ammunition which has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”

He said it was for self-defense during the George Floyd riots.

Would that work for a citizen?

Coleman cited the landmark Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen (2022), which established a new standard for determining whether a law violates the Second Amendment. Since Bruen, a multitude of federal and state gun control measures have been challenged in courts with mixed results.

She thinks non-citizens deserve the same rights as citizens.

He hasn’t committed a felony and has a job, allegedly making him worthy. First, the Left overruns the country with complete strangers, many from countries where the people hate us. Then they arm them.

They’re weaponizing law enforcement against you because: they’re communists. They’re allowing illegal aliens to carry guns because: they’re communists. They’re taking your kids away if you don’t allow them to become transgender because: they’re communists. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) March 19, 2024

Related