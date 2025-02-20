Mike Pence Publicly Contradicts Trump’s Comments About Ukraine

By
M Dowling
-
4
47

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has publicly contradicted claims made by President Donald Trump, asserting that Ukraine did not start the conflict with Russia. Pence emphasized that Russia initiated an unprovoked invasion in 2022, leading to significant loss of life and destruction.

There is something Mike Pence is leaving out. The West pushed Ukraine into an untenable position from 2014 to the present day. The UK pushed Zelensky when he was going to negotiate with Putin.

When Germany and France lied, agreeing Minsk 2, they contributed to the problem.

Instead of using diplomacy, the masterminds of the horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal egged Ukraine on until one million people died.

The West encouraged President Zelenskyy to keep calling for NATO membership, knowing it would put NATO on Russia’s borders.

The Biden administration left quite a mess for this administration, and the West contributed to creating a problem now bordering on world war.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz