Obama Judge Bars Trump from Revoking Biden’s Illegal Amnesty

On Monday, Federal Judge Indira Talwani blocked the Trump administration from revoking the legal status and work permits of the more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who flew into the United States during former President Joe Biden’s time in office.

Biden illegally gave them all amnesty, and they weren’t even vetted.

The illegal aliens came to the U.S. under Biden’s corrupt CHNV mass humanitarian parole program.

In her order, Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, wrote that each migrant needs to have an individualized, case-by-case review.

“The Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, 90 Fed. Reg. 13611 (Mar. 25, 2025), is hereby STAYED pending further court order insofar as it revokes, without case-by-case review, the previously granted parole and work authorization issued to noncitizens paroled into the UnitedStates pursuant to parole programs for noncitizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (the “CHNV parole programs”) prior to the noncitizen’s originally stated parole end date,” she wrote.

It will be impossible to get rid of them with 530,000 reviews that will lead to trials and delays. It takes years.

Biden created the CHNV program in 2023 by overstepping his executive parole authority. The program was launched in 2022 and initially first applied to Venezuelans before it was expanded to additional countries.

The administration flew them in all over the country, mostly in the dead of night.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email